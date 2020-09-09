K’tka CM distributes solar operated carts to select beneficiaries

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (IANS) As part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, a mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday distributed solar power operated tricycle carts for vending fresh fruits and vegetables to select beneficiaries.

The carts have been designed and developed by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Indian Institute for Horticulture Research (IIHR).

According to a note released by the ICAR-IIHR, “The produces are exposed to the hot sun, dust and pollution while being moved on the streets on traditional push carts. This process causes post-harvest losses to the extent of 10-15 per cent every day.”

Such losses can be reduced if the push carts are fitted with provisions to provide temperature and humidity management system in an enclosed chamber which also protects the products from dust and pollution.

The ICAR-IIHR designed carts are made of aluminum frames and fittings.

“It is covered with glass doors to protect the products from dust and pollution and entry of insects. It is fitted with a fine misting system to maintain humidity inside the chamber which will keep the produce fresh for at least for 36-48 hours from the time of harvest, enabling the consumers to get fresh produce,” the note read.

There are eight plastic crates in the chamber which can hold 10-15 kg of produce each.

The entire chamber is mounted on a tricycle frame, which is powered by a DC geared motor.

