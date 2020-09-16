K’tka Congress to take on BJP with 12,000 questions

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) Ahead of forthcoming Assembly session, Karnataka Congress unanimously decided to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on various issues including failure to tackle COVID-19, DJ Halli violence and drugs scandal that has shaken Kannada film industry in the state.

In a bid to counter the ruling party effectively, the source in the Congress on Wednesday disclosed that the party leaders have collectively created question banks containing as many as 12,000 questions on various issues to highlight ruling BJP’s alleged failures tackling COVID-19, floods and drought situation in the state.

Besides this, the Congress also plans to counter the BJP on silently accepting Union Government’s proposal to take loan by amending the state fiscal responsibility Act, which will enable the state government borrow a whopping sum of Rs 36,000 crore.

The Congress is also planning to expose the ruling party’s decision to auction “B-Kharab” (waste land) land within the 18 km periphery of Bengaluru, four times the present guidance value.

“In the name of mobilising funds and mitigating fund crunch the state is planning to auction 21,000 acre of land, indicating that there is no limit to greed. This is a greedy government which wants to sell properties and borrow more money instead of making the union government pay our share of GST,” the state Congress party twitter charged indicating that the Opposition is ready to take on the ruling party in the forthcoming legislature session slated on September 21.

–IANS

nbh/rt