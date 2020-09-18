K’tka Health Minister says he sought blessings from Durga

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) Taking a ‘U’ turn, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu on Friday clarified that he went to a ‘Gade Durgamma’ (Goddess Durga) temple in Gonal to seek her blessings, but not to become Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Sreeramulu said, “Is going to temple wrong? Is seeking blessings wrong? I went to the temple like everyone else. Like everyone, I too sought her blessings. But the same is being portrayed by the media as if I want to be the Deputy CM, which is wrong.”

It can be recalled that Sriramulu wrote a letter to the deity on Thursday that went viral on social media.

In response to a question, Sriramulu said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would complete his full term in office as there is no one in the state who could replace him.

“It is just media creation that he (Yediyurappa) would be replaced,” Sriramulu said.

–IANS

nbh/arm