INDIA

KTR hits back at Rahul Gandhi over paddy issue

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the TRS government over the paddy procurement issue.

Rama Rao listed the steps taken by the TRS government for the welfare of farmers and claimed that it delivered in seven years what Congress governments could not deliver in 50 years.

“Your party has been given opportunity to govern this country for over 50+ years. When in power INC couldn’t provide even 6 hours of electricity to farmers causing distress and suicides in Telangana,” tweeted KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

He was reacting to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in the state were playing politics over farmers issues and escaping from their moral duty to procure paddy from farmers.

Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, claimed that with innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Mission Kakatiya, 24 hours of free power supply and with focus on irrigation, the Chandrasekhar Rao government has ushered in a agricultural revolution.

“What your party couldn’t deliver in 50 years, our Govt has delivered in 7 years. Comparing the performance of TRS Govt with past INC Govts will put your party to shame,” wrote the TRS leader.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweets had Tuesday sparked a war of words between between CM KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha and Congress MP in-charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore.

Kavitha, who is a member of State Legislative Council, had advised Rahul Gandhi not to just resort to tweets for political mileage but extend support to the TRS demand for uniform procurement policy for the entire country.

Manickam Tagore hit back at Kavitha, asking her not to play with Telangana farmers by ‘one nation one procurement’ demand. He reminded Kavitha that she was defeated in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 as she couldn’t keep the promise made to farmers of setting up a turmeric board.

Tagore warned Kavitha that “if TRS will play with farmers, then it will meet the same fate in 2023 as she did

Nizamabad”.

Kavitha then hit back, this time targeting Rahul Gandhi. “This arrogance reduced your party into double digits in the same Parliament. Win or lose, I did not run away from my constituency like your ex-CP Rahul Gandhi did. Also, I did not contest two seats like your ex-CP,” the former MP said, tagging Rahul Gandhi.

20220330-105401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ to cross coast on Sunday midnight

    Finally, a concrete road-map to counter China’s growing belligerence (Book Review)

    Rap singer Moosewala tries to step foot in Punjab politics

    Women take to the streets in Gwadar for the first time