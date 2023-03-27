Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the remarks he made in Karnataka on Sunday about ‘Hyderabad liberation day’.

Rama Rao reminded Shah that September 17 was celebrated by the Telangana government officially as national integration day since Hyderabad state was integrated into the Indian Union on the same day in 1948.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, tweeted that Shah’s blatant misrepresentation is indeed unbecoming of the stature of a Union Home Minister.

“Some news clips of the same for your reference,” wrote KTR along with the posts of some newspaper clippings about celebration of the National Integration Day.

“To those who ask why can’t we call it Liberation Day; Why do we celebrate 15th August as Independence Day and not as Liberation Day? What should matter is respectful commemoration of the sacrifices & struggles against oppressors; be it the British or Nizam,” KTR tweeted. “Stop being a prisoner of the past. Become the Architect of your Future,” he added.

During his visit to Karnataka’s Bidar district on Sunday, Amit Shah targeted the BRS government of Telangana for ‘hesitating’ to celebrate Hyderabad liberation day.

The Union MinisterAinaugurated the Gorata Martyrs’ Memorial and a memorial of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata.

Shah highlighted the sacrifice of people in Gorata village who were allegedly killed by Razakars of Nizam, the ruler of Hyderabad State, for hosting a 2.5-ft tall Tricolour. Shah said now, a 103-ft tall Tricolour has been hoisted on the same land.

The Union Home Minister also targeted the Congress party for what he calls vote bank politics. He alleged that the party never commemorated the martyrs of Independence and Hyderabad liberation.

