Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday asked farmers of Telangana to decide whether they want three crops promised by BRS or Congress’s three-hour power or BJP’s fire in the name of religion.

KTR said that the time has come for the farmers of the state to decide what they want.

The BRS leader said that three crops is the slogan given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Referring to the statement of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, he remarked that Congress policy is three-hour electricity supply.

Using rhyming words in Telugu, KTR stated that BJP’s policy is fire in the name of religion.

The BRS leader continued his attack on the Congress party for a second day over Revanth Reddy’s controversial remarks on free power.

The Congress leader had allegedly stated at a meeting in the United States that there is no need for 24-hour free electricity to farmers as three-hour power will be sufficient for farmers to irrigate their lands.

The BRS has been projecting round-the-clock free electricity to farmers as one of the major achievements during the last nine years of its rule in Telangana.

In another tweet, KTR said that the Congress party has given a second danger warning.

He recalled that the Congress had earlier promised to scrap Dharani portal if voted to power.

It is now saying that three-hour power is sufficient. The BRS working president dubbed Revanth Reddy ‘Chota Chandrababu’ and recalled that former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu had called agriculture a ‘waste’.

Revanth Reddy was with TDP before he joined the Congress party on the eve of 2018 Assembly elections.

KTR remarked that to say three-hour power is sufficient for farmers owning three acre lands is an insult to small and marginal farmers.

The BRS leader said the Congress party, which failed to provide seven-hour power to farmers when it was now power, was now conspiring to stop free power.

Stating that it is a testing time for farmers, KTR said they should decide whether they want CM KCR who wants to make farmers the king or a destroyer who says three-hour power is sufficient.

2023071237885