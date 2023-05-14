DIASPORAINDIA

KTR presents replica of Ambedkar’s statue to Ambedkar Museum London

Telangana Information and Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao has presented a replica of Dr B. R. Ambedkar statue recently installed in Hyderabad to Ambedkar Museum in London.

Minister visited the museum and paid his respects to the architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice.

The museum offers a peek into the circumstances that shaped Dr Ambedkar’s quest for equality. Minister KTR viewed the entire building with interest, including the room where Ambedkar lived.

He presented a replica of the Ambedkar statue to the museum for display through the first secretary of the High Commission of India in UK, Shreeranjani Kanagavel. He also presented a portrait of Ambedkar to the High Commission of India.

The Federation of Ambedkarite and Buddhist Organisations UK (FABO UK), represented by its President Santosh Dass and Joint Secretary C Gautam, applauded the efforts of the Telangana government and issued a formal congratulatory letter applauding Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his initiatives.

The letter stated, “Congratulations to you on your excellent initiatives in Telangana to acknowledge the contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for nation-building and uplifting of the marginalised communities. The installation of the world’s tallest 125 feet statue of Dr. Ambedkar at Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of Hyderabad on Dr. Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversary is a matter of great pride, not only for Telangana but for the whole of India. Naming Telangana’s impressive new government Secretariat complex after Dr. Ambedkar reflects your respect for Dr. Ambedkar and the contribution he made to uplift society.”

The FABO UK also felicitated Minister KTR for the Telangana government’s extraordinary efforts in highlighting Baba Saheb’s contribution. Dass presented a signed copy of her book ‘Ambedkar in London’ which she co-authored with William Gould and Christophe Jaffrelot to Minister KTR.

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

