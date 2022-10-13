INDIA

KTR promises to adopt Munugode constituency for development

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President and state minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday promised to adopt Munugode Assembly constituency, which is going to polls on November 3.

Addressing a TRS rally before filling of nomination by party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, he promised to personally ensure development of the constituency and Nalgonda district.

Accompanied by K. T. Rama Rao, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy and leaders of CPI and CPI-M, Prabhakar Reddy reached the office of returning officer to file the nomination papers.

In a massive show of strength, the TRS organised a huge rally from Bangari Gadda to Chandur.

Leading the rally was Rama Rao, who appealed to people to vote for the TRS for the development of the constituency.

KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known, described the by-election as a fight between a contractor’s arrogance and self-respect of Telangana people. He told the gathering that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy himself admitted that he was given Rs 18,000 crore contract by the Narendra Modi government.

He alleged that Rajagopal Reddy neglected the constituency for four years after getting elected on Congress ticket and has now joined BJP and imposed a by-election for the sake of the Rs 18,000 crore contract.

Alleging that Modi government did injustice to Telangana during the last eight years, KTR appealed to people to teach a befitting lesson to BJP by defeating Rajagopal Reddy.

He exuded confidence that Prabhakar Reddy will win the by-election by a huge margin.

Communist Party of India (CPI) state Secretary Sambasiva Rao and CPI-M Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram participated in the rally and reiterated their support to TRS candidate.

Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy had lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018 by over 23,000 votes. In 2014, Prabhakar Reddy was elected from the constituency. This was first victory for the TRS in the constituency, which was won either by the Congress or the CPI.

Rajagopal Reddy has already filed nomination as BJP candidate.

The Congress party has given ticket to Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of former MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy.

20221013-201602

