KTR slams BJP leader for alleging KCR has terror links

Telangana’s industry minister K. T. Rama Rao has taken strong exception to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comment that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has links with terrorist outfits.

Rama Rao, who is also working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), said the BJP leader is stooping to a new low.

“Making baseless comments that Hon’ble CM has links to terrorist outfits is stooping to a new low & most reprehensible rhetoric,” tweeted Rama Rao, who is son of the chief minister.

“Let’s fight elections like how they should be fought without making absurd, illogical & ridiculous comments like these,” added KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

Bandi Sanjay, who is also a member of Lok Sabha, had tweeted that there are doubts that Chandrasekhar Rao, who has colluded with AIMIM, has links with terrorists. He suggested that the intelligence agencies should keep a close watch on KCR.

This came amid ongoing war of words between BJP and TRS ahead of December 1 election to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting at TRS headquarters, KTR slammed Bandi Sanjay for staging a dharna at Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar on Friday.

“Why dharna at Charminar temple. Why not Birla Mandir or Tadbun temple,” asked KTR. He alleged that BJP’s designs to create Hindu-Muslim problems are clear.

The BJP leader had visited the temple abutting Charminar, leading to some tension in the communally sensitive area. He wanted to swear that he has not written a letter to the Election Commission seeking a halt to distribution of relief among flood affected, as being alleged by the TRS.

Meanwhile, KTR released a report on the development of Hyderabad during the last six years.

Listing out the works taken up and the investments attracted by the city, KTR asked party leaders and workers to explain to people what the TRS government has done for the development of Hyderabad during last six years.

Stating that Hyderabad is the economic engine and the future of Telangana is linked to the city, KTR said people should decide whether they want a peace and development or anarchy.

KTR also ridiculed the promise made by Bandi Sanjay that if BJP wins GHMC polls it will waive off all traffic challans in the city.

“They think that they can fool the people. Why is BJP not paying challans in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh or Karnataka,?” asked the TRS leader.

–IANS

ms/ash

