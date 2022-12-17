INDIALIFESTYLE

KTR slams Mandaviya for denying bulk drug park to Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana’s minister for industry and commerce K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has hurt the people of Telangana by denying a bulk drug park to Hyderabad.

The minister took to Twitter to react to a statement made by the union minister for health, chemicals and fertilisers in the Parliament.

“By denying the Bulk Drug park to India’s pre-eminent Life-sciences Hub, you’ve done a great disservice to the Nation,” tweeted Rama Rao, who is also working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“It’s a pity that for NPA Govt political considerations outweigh National interests,” added the minister, who always refers to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as Non-Performing Alliance (NPA).

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, also slammed the union minister for uttering a lie in the Parliament.

Though the written answer shows that a bulk drug park was approved for Andhra Pradesh, the minister told the Lok Sabha that the Centre approved the proposal for the park in Hyderabad and Rs 1,000 crore will be given for the purpose.

Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the bulk drug parks were also approved for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

KTR stated that the minister had not only misled the people of Telangana with his white lies but also the Parliament.

He requested BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao to move a privilege motion and make sure that the central minister apologises to people of Telangana for misleading them.

20221217-205604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mamata accuses Centre of diverting oxygen supply to Bengal

    Delhi Capitals retain 19 players, release four ahead of IPL 2023...

    KJo celebrates 19 yrs of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ with throwback...

    TN failed to argue its demand for oxygen properly in SC:...