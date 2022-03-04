INDIA

KTR slams Modi govt for ‘PR exercise’

By NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has slammed the Narendra Modi government for what he called its “PR exercise” during evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

Rama Rao on Friday took to Twitter to hit out at the Centre over the PR exercise. He posted a video in which minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt is heard telling students evacuated from Ukraine that their lives were saved due to the grace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, called this ‘height of nonsense’.

“Jeevan Bach Gaya Hai Modi Ji ki Krupa Se!!! Seriously, what a terrible way of doing PR with distressed & tired students. Heights of nonsense,” wrote KTR, who is state minister for industries, information technology, municipal administration and urban development.

The video clip was from Ajay Bhatt’s interaction with evacuees on Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft after it landed at Hindan airbase near Delhi on Thursday. He is also seen prodding evacuees to raise slogans of ‘Modi ji zindabad’.

“By the way who is this Jeevan” jo Bach Gaya,” the TRS leader added on a lighter note.

20220304-120007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.