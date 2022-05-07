INDIA

KTR taunts Nadda with ‘first cousin of Raja Harischandra’ barb

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao continued his attacks on BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

The TRS leader on Saturday slammed Nadda with ‘first cousin of Raja Harischandra’ barb.

“How is that possible! He is the first cousin of Raja Harischandra no?,” wrote Rama Rao commenting on the tweet of TRS leader Krishank Manne about corruption allegations against Nadda.

“Nadda ji himself is accused of mammoth 7000 crore scam during his stint as Health Minister and that is why he was removed as Cabinet Minister, tweeted Krishank.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, also posted newspaper clippings to post a few questions to Nadda.

“Hello Nadda Ji, Your own BJP MLA says he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 2,500 Crore to be made CM of Karnataka. Contractors say they have to pay 40% Commission and even Hindu Mutt seers say they have to pay 30% Commission!A Kuch Kehna Hain? ED, IT, CBI Ke liye Koi Adesh?,” tweeted KTR, who is minister for industries, information technology, municipal administration and urban development in the cabinet headed by his father K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The TRS leader hit out at Nadda for a second consecutive day after the BJP chief attacked the state government.

Addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on May 5, Nadda described TRS government as one of the most corrupt government and alleged that the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project became an ‘ATM’ and a ‘milch cow’ for Chief Minister KCR who escalated the cost of the project up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore but not even an inch of land was irrigated.

He also alleged that there is corruption in Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and Harithaharam schemes. “KCR government is working like a land mafia,” he said.

While hitting back at BJP leader on Friday, KTR said he was amazed at the audacity of the BJP-led government at the Centre and its leaders. He branded National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as Non-Performing Alliance (NPA).

“Amazed at the audacity of NPA Govt & its chieftains who’ve destroyed economy, led us to highest unemployment in 45 years, highest inflation in 30 years & highest LPG rate in the world,” tweeted KTR.

20220507-173401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Co-Living preferred housing solution for millennials

    Delhi has only 25 ICU beds, hospitals overburdened with patients

    UP Covid recovery rate goes up to 99%

    PIL filed at Calcutta HC for removal of Bengal governor