Telangana’s Cabinet Minister K.T. Rama Rao has warned state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar of legal action for making baseless allegations.

“BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action,” tweeted Rama Rao responding to Sanjay’s allegation that due to the minister’s negligence, 27 students of intermediate committed suicide.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, demanded the BJP leader to either prove his allegation or publicly apologise.

“If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric,” wrote KTR.

KTR is minister for industries, information technology, municipal administration and urban development in the cabinet headed by his father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

During his ongoing ‘Praja sangrama yatra’, Sanjay had made the allegation while referring to the suicides of intermediate students in 2019 allegedly due to the bungling in evaluation of answer sheets and publication of results.

However, after re-verification of the answer sheets of these students, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) denied that the suicides were related any technical errors in processing of the results.

Meanwhile, KTR once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged discrimination against Telangana.

“Modi Ji, You are the PM of India not just Gujarat. What about the lakhs of young boys & girls of Telangana whom you’ve denied the opportunity to become doctors by NOT sanctioning even one medical college in last 8 years? Why this discrimination against a performing state?” asked the minister in his reaction to the report that got him emotional while talking to one of the beneficiaries of government schemes in Gujarat.

When the beneficiary told Modi about his daughter’s dream of becoming a doctor, he turned emotional and offered help in fulfilling her dream.

20220512-211601