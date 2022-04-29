A war of words broke out between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after Telangana’s cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao spoke about poor basic amenities in the neighbouring state.

Addressing a meeting of CREDAI in Hyderabad on Friday, Rama Rao remarked that there is no electricity, water, or proper roads in Andhra Pradesh.

Several ministers from Andhra Pradesh condemned the Telangana minister’s remarks and asked him to withdraw them.

It all started when speaking at the inauguration of property show of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Rama Rao, the Industries, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister compared the basic amenities in the twin Telugu states.

While highlighting how the basic infrastructure has significantly improved in Hyderabad over the last seven years, he said people appreciate the value of this when they visit other states.

In an apparent reference to Andhra Pradesh, he said his friend who went to a neighbouring state to celebrate Sankranti at his native place shared with him his experience during the stay.

KTR, as the minister is known, said the friend told him that he stayed in the village for four days, there was no electricity, no drinking water while roads were in bad condition. “He also suggested that I arrange a few buses and send people from here to the neighbouring state as then only they will realise the value of the work being done by the government in Telangana,” said KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“If you feel this is an exaggeration you may goAAto the neighbouring state, then only you will appreciate us more,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh’s Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana was quick to hit back at KTR. He stated that he personally experienced power cuts during his stay in Hyderabad and claimed that he had to use a generator at home.

He said it was not proper on part of a responsible minister to speak like that about a neighbouring state and asked him to withdraw the remarks.

Telangana’s Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy joined the issue and wondered why Andhra Pradesh ministers were getting angry when KTR spoke the truth. He said it was because of such arrogance that people of Telangana fought for a separate state and achieved it. He claimed that realtors from Vijayawada and Amaravati have shifted to Hyderabad due to problems there.

Andhra Pradesh Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy denied that there are any power cuts in the state. He said if there are any technical problems, they are being rectified in 15 minutes. He said that since elections in Telangana are nearing, KTR has made some remarks for political mileage.

Another Andhra Pradesh minister K. Roja said somebody misled KTR.

Roja met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad. Talking to reporters after the meeting, she said she was inviting KTR to visit Andhra Pradesh.

The Tourism Minister said she would personally show KTR the kind of revolutionary welfare schemes and programmes being implemented in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“This will inspire him to undertake similar programmes in Telangana,” she said.

