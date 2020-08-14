Kubbra Sait compares Covid-19 test with sex

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait jokes she has lost her virginity to the Covid-19 test, adding that it was not as bad as she imagined.

“I lost my virginity to the covid test. Really it wasn’t half as bad as my mind had conjured it to be. It was a quick in and out. Reminded me of a few ex lovers. It made me sneeze. Ok bye,” Kubbra tweeted.

However, the “Sacred Games” actress did not share the reason behind taking the test.

Earlier this year, Kubbra had shared that she feels people should stop whining about lockdown, adding that since it is not in our control the best thing is to “just chill out”.

“Stop whining about the lockdown, it makes no sense. It is not in your control. So please stop whining, it is not going to change if you whine a little more or little less today so just chill out,” Kubbra had said.

“I think, let us just accept what’s happening right now. I know it is an old cliche, but it works especially in the times that we are in right now,” she had added.

Talking about how her habit changed during lockdown, she said: “The thing is that I used to hate brushing. I always felt I have no time to brush my teeth. I used to be like who is going to spend five extra minutes to brush their teeth. So yeah, now I brush like three to four times a day and I am very proud of myself. I hope my dentist would be just as proud of me.”

