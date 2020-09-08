Canindia News

Still not a murderer: Kubbra Sait defends Rhea Chakraborty post arrest

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE011

After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday, actress Kubbra Sait slammed the media circus that has taken over the case, saying it has still not been proved that Rhea is a murderer.

“May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer.

#MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai,” Kubbra tweeted.

The NCB arrested Rhea after three day of grilling to unravel the drug nexus in the film industry, officials said.

She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations into the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea’s legal team headed by senior advocate Satish Maneshinde slammed central agencies for “hounding” a lone woman “just because she was in love with a drug addict”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Nirav Modi’s arrest a ‘got-up match’: Mamata

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bhima-Koregaon case: SC stays Navlakha’s arrest till Oct 15

CanIndia New Wire Service

ED’s application to arrest PC allowed with modifications

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More