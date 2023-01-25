ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ starring Guru Randhawa in acting debut wraps up its shoot

The family entertainer film ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’, which marks the acting debut of ‘Lahore’ hitmaker Guru Randhawa in Bollywood, wrapped up its shoot recently.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Saiee M Manjrekar, Ila Arun, Paritosh Tripathi, Atul Srivastava and Paresh Ganatra in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of a perfect blend of a wide range of music and has some foot-tapping and soulful music. The film also threw a massive bash in the city to celebrate the same which was attended by the entire star cast and the pictures are really captivating.

‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ has extensively been shot in striking locations across Agra and audiences can surely expect some grand and extravagant set up and scale of production.

Guru, who commands a huge fan following is known for giving a new voice to the Punjabi music with his songs like ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Slowly Slowly’, ‘Lahore’ and several others.

The film, produced by Mach Films, will now enter the post-production phase and after that it will be released in cinemas in 2023.

