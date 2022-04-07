Commenting on a viral video of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor talking to NCP’s Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha proceedings, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday tweeted the lyrics of the hit Kishore Kumar song from of ‘Amar Prem’ — ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna’, tagging Sule.

In an earlier tweet, Tharoor said that Sule was asking him a policy question and he leaned over to hear her as she was speaking softly so as not to disturb the debate.

“For all those who’ve been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule’s & my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her,” Tharoor said in his first tweet.

The video clip is from Tuesday’s Lok Sabha proceedings when a short-duration discussion was held in the Lower House on the ‘Situation in Ukraine’ and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was speaking on the subject.

