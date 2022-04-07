INDIA

‘Kuch to log kahenge’, tweets Shashi Tharoor on viral video of chat with Supriya Sule

NewsWire
0
5

Commenting on a viral video of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor talking to NCP’s Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha proceedings, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday tweeted the lyrics of the hit Kishore Kumar song from of ‘Amar Prem’ — ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna’, tagging Sule.

In an earlier tweet, Tharoor said that Sule was asking him a policy question and he leaned over to hear her as she was speaking softly so as not to disturb the debate.

“For all those who’ve been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule’s & my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her,” Tharoor said in his first tweet.

The video clip is from Tuesday’s Lok Sabha proceedings when a short-duration discussion was held in the Lower House on the ‘Situation in Ukraine’ and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was speaking on the subject.

20220408-000004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reyen Eyes on his debut album and how he trained himself...

    Guj paid Rs 828 cr excess to CGPL for power procurement...

    Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Chowdhury test positive for Covid

    New Covid cases continue declining trend in Telangana