Kudermetova beats Zheng Qinwen for semis at Italian Open

Veronika Kudermetova defeated China’s Zheng Qinwen to advance to the semifinals of the Italian Open women’s singles event.

No. 22 seed Zheng played steadily in the first set, winning 6-3 with a beautiful serve. The second set was more entertaining, with both players breaking serve in turn. Kudermetova held her nerve to level the match at 6-3, reports Xinhua.

In the final set, the Russian player broke serve again to lead 3-0. Although Zheng adjusted her tactics and successfully broke back, Kudermetova maintained the momentum and eventually won 6-4.

When discussing her recent performance on the court, Kudermetova said, “I was very depressed after losing to Schneider in Madrid. In fact, the key is not to win or lose, but how you feel on the court. It is the most important thing-feeling mentally healthy. That is the positive way to play tennis.”

