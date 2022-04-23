Punjabi singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu, whose latest number ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’, which has crossed over 30 million views on YouTube, says it is an extremely special song for him as it brings him closer to his Punjabi roots.

“This song was recorded alongside ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. Lyricist Jaani has outdone himself and B. Praak composed a beat that I instantly fell in love with. Arvindr Khaira has undoubtedly conceptualised a larger than life video that does absolute justice to the song,” he tells IANS.

Known for songs like ‘Tequilla Shot’, ‘Soch’ and ‘Joker’, Sandhu, who made his acting debut with ‘Yaaran Da Katchup’ stresses that it is diversity that he is always looking for.

“I have already recorded a couple of songs which are an eclectic mix of genres as well as themes. I am quite excited,” says this former cricketer.

Known for his live performances, the artist says that he enjoys playback singing too, but if asked to pick one, it would always be live, he feels, “The adrenaline rush that a live performance promises is unparalleled. And of course, the instant audience reaction is gratifying.”

Stressing that Punjabi music is no longer ‘regional’, is trending on global charts and being played in clubs all over as well as weddings across geographical boundaries, he adds, “Also, thanks to the Punjabi diaspora in countries like the UK, the US, Australia and Canada —

Punjabi numbers are being lapped up in these countries too. Thus, artists are bound to focus on overseas markets too.”

Talking about the role of social media in the widespread popularity of Punjabi numbers not just in India but across the world, Sandhu agrees that Internet has played an instrumental role.

“Social media has also allowed the artists to expose the fans to their personal lives, come closer to them, build a relationship and add layers to the music. It is also important to note how artists market themselves now. Gone are the days when they were classified as just singers, lyricists or composers — they’re full-fledged stars now. A song is not just an mp3 file anymore, it has innumerable moving parts and with the help of these platforms, the artists can take their fans behind the scenes and also show them how much effort goes into making their favourite number,” he concludes.

20220423-070007