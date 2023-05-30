The once famous Kukrail river in Lucknow is now poised for a revival.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to carry out a survey of the river channel within 10 days and submit a report to his office within 15 days.

The river, now resembling a drain, was once known for its healing powers that could cure people suffering from dog bites.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister has asked officials to study the Sabarmati riverfront project and has directed a team to visit Gujarat to analyse it. He also asked for a plan to restore the Lucknow Sai River.

During the meeting, the officials told the chief minister that Kukrail was a ‘living river’ with a maximum flow of 1,700 cusecs and a minimum of 120 cusecs of water.

Yogi instructed the officers to conduct a survey of the entire area from “top to tail” and asked the departments related to river revival to work in coordination under the principal secretary, urban development department and complete the survey within 10 days.

He directed that while conducting a survey of the major area of the river, a complete survey of traffic flow and population in this area should also be conducted and asked officers to prepare a report on the flood level of the river and mark the catchment area.

Yogi Adityanath emphasised the significance of revitalising the Kukrail river and proposed that in addition to jogging trails, butterfly parks, buildings such as Chhath Puja Ghats and parking lots should be constructed there.

He also directed officials to conduct a study regarding the flow of water in the river. “Send a team to conduct an analysis of the Sabarmati riverfront for this,” he directed.

“Reviving the river is essential. Here, riverfront development must be completed. Put together a team of experts and move the programme forward in a timely manner. Prepare a report regarding the dredging and desilting of the river,” he said.

He also gave directions on how to encourage forestry and beautification along the river.

