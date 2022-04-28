INDIA

Kuldeep Bishnoi upset after Hooda loyalist is new Haryana party chief

NewsWire
0
0

Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Congress MLA from Haryana’s Adampur constituency, is reportedly angry after the Congress announced a revamp of its state party unit and appointed Udai Bhan, a close loyalist to veteran party leader and former Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as the new state party President.

Bishnoi on Tuesday tweeted, “Friends, I have been reading your comments on social media. I am extremely emotional receiving your immense love, and I am as much angry as you all are. But I pray to all of you that until I get a reply from Rahulji, we should not take any step. If you love me, then please be patient.”

He was one of the top claimants for the top position in Haryana and was assured of either getting the state party President or the Leader of Opposition portfolio but Hooda played spoilsport.

Bishnoi had met the Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, but the decision ultimately favoured towards the Hooda camp.

Congress on Wednesday appointed Udai Bhan, who is said to be a close loyalist of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as its new Haryana party Chief, while also naming four state unit working Presidents.

The decision comes after hectic parleys between the Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda and finally the latter had his way in the appointment.

Now both the Congress Legislature Party and State Party President’s posts have gone to Hooda’s camp.

Though Udai Bhan is also a Scheduled Caste as outgoing state Party President Kumari Selja but the party has tried to strike a balance between various communities, especially the Jats.

Therefore, it has appointed former MP Shruti Choudhry, who is from the Jat community, as one of the State unit Working Presidents. The others are Ram Kishan Gujjar, Suresh Gupta and Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj.

In Haryana, the Congress was witnessing an internal rift and as a result, the district committees were not formed. Ahead of its internal elections, the party wants to put its house in order.

20220428-073602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Refusing Rs 30 lakh rent house ‘unreasonable’, says SC on socialite...

    SC to take up only urgent matters from April 22

    Smriti Irani slams Rahul, calls him ‘Gyani Baba’

    Punjab CM inaugurates statue of Sikh revolutionary leader