SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Kuldeep Sen – Rajasthan Royals’ new pace sensation!

NewsWire
0
0

Madhya Pradesh’s right-arm pacer Kuldeep Sen on Sunday made his debut for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium here.

The fast bowler from Rewa, around 450 kms from the state capital Bhopal near the Utar Pradesh border, impressed everyone with his good pace. He cleaned up Deepak Hooda for 25 in his second over.

The 25-year-old bowler later successfully defended 15 off the last over to help his team register a win in a close contest. He conceded just 11 off the last six balls to finish with figures of 1 for 35.

For the records, RR management picked up the right-arm fast bowler for a price tag of Rs 20 Lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

He made his T20 debut against Mumbai in 2019 and has the experience of playing for the domestic Madhya Pradesh state cricket team.

As per initial reports, his father Rampal Sen runs a small salon in the city.

In 16 first-class matches, Kuldeep has bagged 44 wickets, while he has four List A scalps in his kitty.

20220411-001207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kings XI Punjab renamed Punjab Kings

    IPL 2022: We could have batted better in middle overs, says...

    IANS IPL Turning Point: Middle-overs meltdown continues Mumbai’s winless run

    Langer saga: Cummins knew he would be criticised but he couldn’t...