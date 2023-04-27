ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to lead voice cast of animated film ‘Migration’

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood stars Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks will lead the voice cast of the upcoming film ‘Migration’, an animated adventure about a family of ducks on the go.

“I find ducks so irresistible,” Illumination founder Chris Meledandri told the crowd at CinemaCon on Wednesday as he unveiled the complete voice cast for the original cartoon comedy, reports Variety.

“In our movie, ducks worked beautifully to convey the relatable quirks and truths of a modern-day family.”

Attendees of the annual Las Vegas-based exhibition industry trade show were also treated to an extended first-look at ‘Migration’, which opens in theatres on December 22.

The road-trip story follows a family of ducks, who try to convince their overprotective father to embark on the vacation of a lifetime.

Mike White, the Emmy-winning creator of ‘The White Lotus’, screenwriter of ‘School of Rock’ and runner up on ‘Survivor,’ wrote the screenplay for ‘Migration.’ The film was directed by Benjamin Renner and co-directed by Guylo Homsy.

In ‘Migration,’ Nanjiani voices an anxious Mallard dad name Mack, while Banks plays his wife. Pam, the Mallards’ daring, quick-witted matriarch. Caspar Jennings and Tresi Gazal voice their children.

Meanwhile, Awkwafina voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang and Carol Kane plays a heron named Erin. The voice cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell and Danny DeVito.

20230427-105206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘American Graffiti’ actor Bo Hopkins dies at 80

    Britney Spears considers getting breast enhancement surgery after weight loss

    Miley Cyrus’s new song convinces fans that ex Liam Hemsworth had...

    Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves comments from future memoir editions