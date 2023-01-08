ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kumail Nanjiani says mainstream America has normalised racist language

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistani-American comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani thinks racist language has become “much more acceptable in mainstream circles” in recent years, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 44-year-old actor, who was born in Karachi, noted that racist attitudes remain in America, two decades on from his stand-up comedy debut in the country.

Reflecting on his early days as a stand-up comedian, Kumail explained, quoted by ‘Female First UK’: “By and large, it was still unacceptable to be racist in the public sphere back then. George Bush even quoted the Quran in a speech – could you imagine (Donald) Trump doing that?”

He added: “Now, I feel like racist language has become much more acceptable in mainstream circles. I told myself back then that most people still saw me as American. I’m not so sure any more.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, Kumail hasn’t performed any stand-up comedy in three years, and he’s now unsure about what his fans want to see. The comedian-turned-actor is also aware of the expectations that now follow him.

He told ‘The Guardian’ newspaper: “I really want to do more comedy, but I don’t know what people want me to talk about any more. Do they want jokes about my life? And will my jokes before this break still work? I can’t exactly go to a tiny open mic to test it out, since people know me, there’s an expectation now.”

20230108-185405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kanye West suspended from Instagram

    Viola Davis to receive ‘Women in Motion’ Award at Cannes Festival

    Ingmar Bergman’s love triangle drama ‘Faithless’ being made into TV series

    Kanye West wanted to name his 2018 album ‘Hitler’