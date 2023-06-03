DIASPORA

Kumar Barve sworn in Maryland Public Service Commissioner

Kumar P. Barve, the first Indian-American elected to a state legislature in the US, has officially been sworn in as a member of the Maryland Public Service Commission.

A resident of Rockville, Barve is expected to take his seat on the bench in the next week, and was named by Governor Wes Moore to succeed Commissioner Patrice M. Bubar, who has served in the post since May 18, 2022.

While choosing him for the position last month, Governor Moore has said Barve is a “veteran of the Maryland House of Delegates and his leadership within the Environment and Transportation Committee makes him the ideal candidate for this role”.

Moore had further said that he is confident in Barve’s ability to bolster his administration’s commitment to environmental stewardship while ensuring rate payers are protected.

Prior to his appointment, Barve had served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 1991, holding leadership roles including Chair of the Environment and Transportation Committee, Majority Leader, Majority Whip, and Chair of the Montgomery County House delegation.

While in the General Assembly he worked on issues including environmental regulation, energy generation and conservation, and greenhouse gas reduction.

A graduate of Paint Branch High School in Silver Spring, Barve received a B.S. in Accounting from Georgetown University.

In 2017, he was awarded the League of Conservation Voters Legislator of the Year.He also received India Abroad Lifetime Service Award in 2013, followed by Tech Council of Maryland Technology Advocate of the Year in 2008 and 2006.

