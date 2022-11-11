Popular singer Kumar Sanu said that he found ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Rishi Singh as the new voice for the recently announced film ‘Aashiqui 3’ starring Kartik Aaryan.

Kumar Sanu is appearing on the singing reality show for the celebration of the 1990 romantic film ‘Aashiqui’, which has completed 32 years of its release. The second installment starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor released in 2013. It was touted as the spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film ‘Aashiqui’.

Kumar Sanu was delighted to see the way Rishi Singh sang ‘Saanson Ki Zarurat’ and ‘Dil Ka Aalam’.

He said: “It was a historic performance by you, Rishi. The second song you sang was amazing. Your voice is so good that you never know, you may be the next playback singer for ‘Aashiqui 3’.”

Moreover, Kumar Sanu also accompanied the contestant on the stage along with Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who is coming along with Deepak Tijori and Anu Aggarwal as celebrity guests.

The actor played guitar while Kumar Sanu sang along with Rishi and for the audience it was like recreating memories from the movie.

The contestants who amazed everyone with their performances include Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Sonakshi Kar, Senjuti Das, Sanchari Sengupta, Chirag Kotwal, Vineet Singh, Navdeep Wadali, Shivam Singh, Kavya Limaye and Rupam Bharnarhia.

The singing reality show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221111-140003