Kumar Sanu to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant: I found your performance fantastic

Popular singer Kumar Sanu was left awestruck after watching the performance of Anushka Patra from Kolkata on the song ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana’ from the 1990 romantic movie ‘Aashiqui’ featuring Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie is remembered for its storyline and the on-screen chemistry between Rahul and Anu. Moreover, it also became a hit because of its melodious songs like ‘Jaane Jigar Jaaneman’, ‘Main Duniya Bhula Dunga’, ‘Nazar Ke Saamne’ among others sung by Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Nitin Mukesh, and Anuradha Paudwal.

As the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’ is going to have an ‘Aashiqui’ special episode, the cast of the film appeared on the show along with Kumar Sanu.

The contestants including Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Sonakshi Kar, Senjuti Das, Sanchari Sengupta, Chirag Kotwal, Vineet Singh, Navdeep Wadali, Shivam Singh, Kavya Limaye and Rupam Bharnarhia were seen singing the famous tracks from the movie.

After listening to Anushka’s rendition of the romantic track, the veteran singer said: “You have combined two kinds of voices in your performance. I found your performance to be fantastic.

“Deepak, who was seen playing a supporting role in the movie added: “Aap Bengal ki tigress ho. Bohot achchi voice hai aapki. (You are a tigress of Bengal. Your voice is really very good).”

The singing reality show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

