ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kumar Sanu to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant: Would love to sing your compositions

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu praised the ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Senjuti Das and said that the entertainment industry needs more female music composers like her. He also added that he would love to sing her compositions.

He said: “Your performance was awesome. Every word was clear. I’ve also heard that you compose music, which is fantastic. There are just a handful of female music composers in the industry, so we need music directors like you. But do give us a chance as well and we will sing your compositions, any day you call us.”

Senjuti also shared that she grew up listening to the songs of Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal and asked the singer about the secret of his melodious voice and he revealed that it is ‘ice gola’ (prepared with sugar syrup, crushed ice, and different flavours).

“I used to enjoy and sweep my throat with ice gola which is a secret of my melodious voice,” he shared.

The top 8 contestants including Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh stunned everyone with their performance on the popular tracks of the 90s.

‘Indian Idol 13’ is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230216-170803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay Oberoi read whodunit novels to prep for his role in...

    Perneet Chauhan says she wishes to break stereotypes

    Anubhav Sinha cannot resist Rajkummar Rao

    Salman tries his hand at ‘charkha’ in Sabarmati Ashram