Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu praised the ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Senjuti Das and said that the entertainment industry needs more female music composers like her. He also added that he would love to sing her compositions.

He said: “Your performance was awesome. Every word was clear. I’ve also heard that you compose music, which is fantastic. There are just a handful of female music composers in the industry, so we need music directors like you. But do give us a chance as well and we will sing your compositions, any day you call us.”

Senjuti also shared that she grew up listening to the songs of Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal and asked the singer about the secret of his melodious voice and he revealed that it is ‘ice gola’ (prepared with sugar syrup, crushed ice, and different flavours).

“I used to enjoy and sweep my throat with ice gola which is a secret of my melodious voice,” he shared.

The top 8 contestants including Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh stunned everyone with their performance on the popular tracks of the 90s.

‘Indian Idol 13’ is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

