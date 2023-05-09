ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K’s acting debut

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, who holds the Guinness world record for having crooned the maximum songs in a single day, wasn’t aware of his daughter Shannon K’s acting debut in the movie, ‘Chal Zindagi’, alongside Sanjay Mishra, Mita Vasisht and Vivek Dahiya.

The ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’ hitmaker was oblivious about his baby girl’s acting debut till she actually signed and started shooting for the film. However, he is now chuffed with her decision.

He said, “Shannon came to Mumbai and told me the news later, when they started shooting for a couple of days. She actually wanted to make sure of everything before she told me as she was a little nervous about how I would react. That’s why I was unaware that Shannon had signed her acting debut in ‘Chal Zindagi’.”

He further mentioned, “She makes her own work decisions because we as parents raised her to be independent. She is a very obedient child and shares everything with her mom. I’m a little strict so she gets nervous sometimes. She picked an ensemble cast movie, which makes me proud of her.”

‘Chal Zindagi’ is directed by Vivek Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu, who has been in the music industry for more than four decades, is currently occupied with stage shows and his independent singles.

20230509-111805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban can’t sing his own song because of...

    Actor Prakash Raj demands CCTV footage of MAA polls

    Tejasswi Prakash once again grabs the eyeballs with her fake accent...

    Spotify podcast to feature Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha