Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K exhort people to be themselves in new song

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Young singer Shannon K has unveiled a new song, which she describes as her personal interpretation of self-confidence and dreams.

Shannon, the daughter of playback star Kumar Sanu, says her new song, titled “Run”, exhorts people to be themselves.

“I feel like in the past I had been afraid of putting my true self out there. I was told to not dream big, to try and fit in to look alike, to change my style so I can be accepted by the people,” said the singer.

“But somewhere I felt like I was cheating myself by being someone who I’m not. The song is a motivation to everyone who needs encouragement to be themselves,” she added.

The singer, based in Los Angeles, takes pride in her skin colour and talks of Indian cultural in the song.

The music video was shot in Los Angeles and Jaipur.

Her sister Annabelle has directed the video, created the entire look and finalised the shoot idea and the location, giving the song an Indo-western vibe.

