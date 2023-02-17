ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kumar Sanu’s ‘Dil Bhi Rone Laga’ brings back the charm of the 90s

NewsWire
0
0

Kumar Sanu, one of the most revered singers of the 1990s, has released a new track and it is laced with the old world charm enough to send the 1990s generation on a nostalgic trip. The song, titled ‘Dil Bhi Rone Laga’ is about love, loss, remembrance and human connection.

Talking about the song, Kumar Sanu said: “It is a beautiful romantic melody, there is a special old world charm to it, something we don’t see and hear very often today.”

The music video of the song features Ali Merchant and Parvati Nair and has been released under the label of United White Flag with its lyrics penned by Kumaar. The lyrics of ‘Dil Bhi Rone Laga’ are hard-hitting and reveal the frustration one feels when they lose their significant other.

Ali Merchant said: “‘Dil Bhi Rone Laga’ communicates how love is a double edged sword that can cause immense pain as well as bring a lot of joy.”

20230217-125002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nani reveals he tried 15 different looks for ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman schools Ritesh, Abhijit on their behaviour; Remo,...

    Sun TV acquires satellite rights of Santhanam-starrer ‘Gulu Gulu’

    ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ hitmaker Papon delighted to be doing live...