Kumaraswamy cries in Mandya over son’s LS poll defeat

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday broke into tears at an election meeting in Mandya, asking why his son was defeated in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

“I don’t need politics, I don’t want the Chief Minister’s post. I just want your love. I don’t know why my son lost,” said Kumaraswamy lamenting his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy loss.

Kumaraswamy junior lost to independent candidate Sumalatha, a former South Indian film actress and wife of Kannada actor Ambareesh.

Campaigning for Janata Dal-Secular candidate B. L. Devaraju, who is contesting the December 5 by-election, Kumaraswamy complained that the people of Mandya have deserted him and recalled that he did not want his son to contest the election in Mandya but had to do so only the insistence of the people.

During the speech, Kumaraswamy was repeatedly seen wiping his tears with a handkerchief.

