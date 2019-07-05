Kumaraswamy ready to seek trust vote in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) A defiant Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said he was ready to seek trust vote to prove that his JD-S-Congress coalition government had majority in the Assembly.

“I am ready to seek a trust vote to prove my government has majority. I request you fix a date and time to move it in the House,” Kumaraswamy told state Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar as the 10-day Monsoon session of the legislature began here.

