Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) Former Karnataka chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Monday got engaged to Revathi.

Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M. Krishnappa.

Nikhil’s grand father and former prime minister of India H. D. Deve Gowda attended the event along with several other politicians and influential people at the Taj West End.

–IANS

