‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Rushad Rana has tied the knot with Ketaki Walawalkar on Wednesday. They both got married as per Maharashtrian custom.

Rushad’s co-actor Krishna Kaul expressed his happiness on being part of his special day.

‘Anupamaa’ actress Rupali Ganguly also shared the picture of the newly-wed couple on her Instagram handle.

He shared: “I feel like Rushad is a part of my family, I share a very special bond with him. When he informed us about his wedding, we all were very happy for him and excited to be a part of this special day of his life. It feels like it’s my real father’s wedding.”

Rushad has married for the second time after his first relationship with his ex-wife Khushnum ended in 2013, and both got divorced.

Krishna added further about his wife Ketaki.

“I just wanted to participate and be involved in his wedding as much as I can. Also, Ketaki, his wife, is a sweetheart, they both are meant for each other. I’m extremely happy to see two people who are so compatible, are getting married,” he added.

Rupali also shared a picture of their marriage and she captioned it: “Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii.”

Rushad replied: “We loveee you.”

Ketaki wore a yellow coloured sari in Maharashtrian style paired with a green shawl.

On the other hand, Rushad opted for off-white coloured kurta-pyjama.

