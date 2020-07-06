Manish Khanna roped in to play the villain in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

Actor Manish Khanna will be joining the team of TV show “Kumkum Bhagya”. He will enter the story as a villain.

“‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and joining the show is an honour. This is my second consecutive negative role on a TV show with the channel after ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ and I am sure the viewers will enjoy the twists and turns,” Manish said.

“We’ve already started shooting and I am really happy to be back on the set and I can’t wait for everyone to see the fresh twists I bring on the show starting from July 13,” he added.

Presently, the show revolves around the life of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chapekar). The episodes before the lockdown showcased Prachi maintaining her distance from Ranbir after he confessed his love for her. New episodes of the Zee Tv show will air from July 13.