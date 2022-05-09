‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Tina Philip shares how she is pursuing her hobby of playing guitar on the sets of the show.

She recently even bought a guitar and while she had learnt how to play the instrument when she was young, she is now polishing her skills.

As Tina mentions: “Not a lot of people know, but I absolutely love singing. In fact, the entire team of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ loves it when I sing for them, and we do a lot of jamming sessions during our free time on the set.”

She further shares that since her childhood she is fond of playing the instrument and now again she is practicing it once again.

“Having said that, playing the guitar has been a dream that I wanted to fulfil since my childhood. While I had learnt it in my early teens, I don’t remember a lot now. Hence, I am relearning it and practicing it on a daily basis. I can’t wait to play it flawlessly in front of the whole ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ team,” she adds.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

20220509-140408