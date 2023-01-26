ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ takes a six-year leap, welcomes Trisha Rohatgi to cast

NewsWire
0
0

TV actors Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul talked about the six-year leap that their show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is all set to take and how the life of the lead characters is going to change after the entry of child actor Trisha Rohatgi.

In the show, after the leap, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) will be shown separated as they consider each other responsible for losing their daughters. While they have been separated for all these years, they will end up working in the same building in Delhi unaware of each other’s presence. The only thing that is common between them is their individual interaction with a little girl Khushi, played by Trisha Rohatgi.

Speaking about her character, Trisha mentioned: “I know everything about the show already because I have been watching it with my mother for years. I am a huge fan of Mugdha didi and Krishna bhaiya and I can’t believe I have got this opportunity to work with them. My character is just like me in real life. Just like her, I love to stay positive in every situation.”

Mugdha added: “A new journey with a whole new story along with Ranbir and their daughter is something I am really excited about. The story will take a major turn and we’re hoping the audiences will love it because it is really beautiful, our writers have given a beautiful turn to it.”

Krishna shared: “This 6-year leap is definitely going to bring in a lot of upheaval in Ranbir and Prachi’s lives. I am looking forward to working with Trisha in the show as well because this is the first time I will be shooting with a kid. And this is what I love about my job as it gives us a chance to experience different shades of life in one role. This new journey of Ranbir and Prachi will surely keep the audience hooked.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

20230126-164006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhishek Banerjee: ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’ is a crazy journey...

    Dhanush sends legal notice to couple who claimed he is their...

    Salman lends his own twist to the immortal lines of Bollywood...

    AP Dhillon is ‘Insane’ about the game of basketball