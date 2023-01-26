TV actors Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul talked about the six-year leap that their show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is all set to take and how the life of the lead characters is going to change after the entry of child actor Trisha Rohatgi.

In the show, after the leap, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) will be shown separated as they consider each other responsible for losing their daughters. While they have been separated for all these years, they will end up working in the same building in Delhi unaware of each other’s presence. The only thing that is common between them is their individual interaction with a little girl Khushi, played by Trisha Rohatgi.

Speaking about her character, Trisha mentioned: “I know everything about the show already because I have been watching it with my mother for years. I am a huge fan of Mugdha didi and Krishna bhaiya and I can’t believe I have got this opportunity to work with them. My character is just like me in real life. Just like her, I love to stay positive in every situation.”

Mugdha added: “A new journey with a whole new story along with Ranbir and their daughter is something I am really excited about. The story will take a major turn and we’re hoping the audiences will love it because it is really beautiful, our writers have given a beautiful turn to it.”

Krishna shared: “This 6-year leap is definitely going to bring in a lot of upheaval in Ranbir and Prachi’s lives. I am looking forward to working with Trisha in the show as well because this is the first time I will be shooting with a kid. And this is what I love about my job as it gives us a chance to experience different shades of life in one role. This new journey of Ranbir and Prachi will surely keep the audience hooked.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

