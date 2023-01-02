Trinamool Congress’ West Bengal General Secretary and party spokesman Kunal Ghosh has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to travel abroad.

Having spent over two years behind the bars following his alleged connection with the Saradha chit fund scam and currently released on bail, he has approached a division bench of Justice Jaymalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Gupta seeking permission to travel to Singapore.

The matter was heard by the division bench, but it could not come to a decision, since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a probe in the multi- crore Ponzi scam, has sought eight days time to give its opinion in the matter.

The matter is likely to come up again on January 10.

Ghosh got the bail in the case way back in 2016. There were initial restrictions on him from travelling outside the state. However, later those were relaxed and the restriction was on overseas travels.

Asked why he is making this appeal after so many years since he got bail, Ghosh said that since there was no requirement for him to travel abroad during the period, he did not make any appeal. “Now I have received an invitation for which I need to travel abroad. So, I have made the application to the court,” he said.

Ghosh was arrested by special investigation team (SIT) of the state police probing the Saradha chit fund scam on November 24, 2013 after his surfaced in the multi-crore Ponzi scam. At that time his relationship with the party deteriorated and the party leadership even suspended him.

However, things started mending after his release on bail and in June 2021, he was appointed the state General Secretary.

20230102-194403