A day after West Bengal Transport Ministe Firhad Hakim questioned the authority of his party’s (Trinamool Congress) state general secretary and spokesman, Kunal Ghosh in making remarks on matters related to the state cabinet, the latter on Sunday came out with a video message to slam the Kolkata Mayor.

In the video message, Ghosh told Hakim that there is no need to remind him that he is not a member of the state cabinet.

Ghosh also indirectly hinted towards Hakim’s reported fondness towards his ministerial berth.

It all began on Friday evening when Ghosh gave “clean chit” to the current state education minister, Bratya Basu regarding the scams related to West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities, and at the same time, held the Trinamool Congress secretary general and West Bengal Commerce, and Industries minister, Partha Chatterjee, answerable for the WBSSC scams as he was then the state education minister.

On Saturday, Hakim stood by Chatterjee and questioned the authority of Ghosh to comment on ministerial matters since the latter was not a member of the state cabinet.

Hakim also said that if any irregularity happens then the responsibility lies with the entire cabinet and not with just the minister heading the department concerned.

In his video message on Sunday, Ghosh said: “I want to tell respected Firhad Hakim that there is no need to remind me that I am not a member of the state cabinet. I am quite aware of that. That’s is why on Friday I said that it is not me but Partha Chatterjee, as the secretary general and the erstwhile education minister can answer on this issue.”

In the video message, without naming anyone, Ghosh referred to hankering among a section of the party leaders for ministerial chairs.

“I have clearly told Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that I am not keen to be a minister or even an MP or MLA. I have witnessed many who feel that their lives become useless without the ministerial chair. I also told Mamata Banerjee that I am more than happy to work as a party functionary under the leadership of the chief minister and the party general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee,” Ghosh said.

He also indirectly ridiculed Hakim for “defending” Chatterjee.

“If I have committed any mistake or my name gets involved with any controversy, I will directly reply on that issue. I would rather prefer to die instead of fielding a guest artist or a mercenary soldier to answer on my behalf,” Ghosh said.

20220410-215202