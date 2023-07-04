In a tit-for-tat move, Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh has tweeted a picture of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel holding an umbrella for a BJP MLA while the latter was addressing a rally for the July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal.

While posting the picture showing the BSF jawan holding the umbrella for BJP Durgapur (West) MLA Lakshman Chandra Ghorui, the Trinamool spokesman posed a question for Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari whether it is the duty of a central armed forces jawan holding umbrella for a BJP legislators.

Ghosh’s post is perceived to be a counter to the similar Twitter post made by Adhikari last week questioning the “levels of morality” of the police forces in the state. He had posted a video of a policeman in uniform holding an umbrella for a local Trinamool Congress while the latter was addressing a campaign rally for the forthcoming panchayat elections.

“Look at the video, a policeman is holding an umbrella when Pravat Chatterjee; a TMC Trade Union leader of the Kanksa Block Paschim Bardhaman district, is delivering a political speech on stage. This happens when the Model Code of Conduct is in force; and we expect the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate & the rest of WB Police Force to conduct a free & fair Election!!!” Adhikari said in his Twitter message.

Meanwhile, responding to the tweet, Lakshman Chandra Ghorui accused the ruling party of unnecessarily politicising the issue. “The rain started while the meeting was one. The central forces personnel had held the umbrella for him and not for him. I was in front of him so it appeared as if he was holding the umbrella for me. Trinamool Congress has become politically bankrupt and hence they are raising such baseless issues,” Ghorui said.

