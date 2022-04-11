Trinamool Congress General Secretary and party spokesman Kunal Ghosh, considered the latest ‘rebel within the party, on Monday continued with his salvos against a section of the party leadership.

Although Ghosh did not name anyone, his fresh salvos on Monday clearly targeted state Commerce and Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee and the party’s Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal.

On Monday afternoon, Ghosh appeared before a lower court in connection with his suicide attempt in November 2014 when he was in jail for his alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam. At that time, Ghosh was a Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress.

In the court, Ghosh first targeted Chatterjee without naming the latter.

“The person who highlighted the chit fund entity, ICore, is now a minister. He described me as a lunatic then. He is roaming freely now. He should be thrown behind bars,” Ghosh said.

To recall, two central probe agencies, the CBI and the ED, have issued a number of summons to Chatterjee in connection with the probe into the ICore scandal.

Ghosh’s next target was Anubrata Mondal, who is now undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital.

Mondal got admitted to the hospital on April 6, the day when he was supposed to appear before the CBI in connection with the agency’s ongoing probe into the cattle and coal smuggling cases in West Bengal.

Ghosh said that now several influential persons are undergoing treatment at the Woodburn Ward in SSKM, which is meant for VVIPs.

“SSKM’s Woodburn Ward is now not a place for treatment but a shelter for supposed prisoners,” Ghosh said.

Incidentally, the opposition parties of the day describe the Woodburn Ward as a safe home for criminals.

The Trinamool leadership appears to be quite embarrassed over these fresh salvos by Ghosh.

“Kunal is a state general secretary of the party and also the party spokesman. Hence, he should not say anything that can embarrass the party,” said senior Trinamool MLA, Tapas Roy.

