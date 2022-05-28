Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who was previously seen in the TV show ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhodh Aaye’, is enjoying shooting in beautiful locations of Nainital for his upcoming show ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’.

He says: “Nainital is a charming hill station. We have a good time reaching out here. And shooting here is a lovely experience. I’m making some good memories here. The people here are super sweet and loving. Nainital experiences a pleasant climate throughout so shooting gets little easier.”

Kunal adds he enjoys exploring places and a career in acting helps him to be at amazing sites for shoots.

He continues: “I personally enjoy travelling and exploring new places. And luckily I have picked a perfect career in acting for myself. It helps me to explore amazing sites while shooting. Ofcourse being in outdoor schedule it does get hectic but a hectic schedule with such a lovely backdrop and weather is not much to complain about. I just enjoy it.”

Kunal is known for featuring in popular shows like ‘Pavitra Bhagya’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘The Buddy Project’ among others.

