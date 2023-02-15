ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kunal Jaisingh replaces Mohit Kumar in ‘Durga Aur Charu’

NewsWire
0
0

TV actor Kunal Jaisingh has replaced the male lead Mohit Kumar, who was playing the role of Anirban Banerjee in the show ‘Durga Aur Charu’ which stars Rachi Sharma as Durga and Adrija Roy as Charu.

It is the second season of the show ‘Barrister Babu’ and revolves around two girls Durga and Charu, who are shown to have become barristers after a ten-year-leap in the daily soap with a common love interest, Anirban, played by Kunal.

In ‘Durga Aur Charu’, Kunal is playing the role of a politician’s son and he has his own dreams which he wants his father to let him fulfill them.

How the life of the three lead characters, Durga, Charu, and Anirban is going to change and how their relationship is shape-up will be shown in the coming episodes.

Kunal is known for working in TV shows such as ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhodh Aaye’, ‘Pavitra Bhagya’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘The Buddy Project’ among others.

He talks about his role and says: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of ‘Durga Aur Charu’ and play the lead role of Anirban. Joining this show feels like a joyous homecoming. It’s amazing to see how wonderfully the creators have carried forward the legacy of the prequel. I’m excited to delve into a captivating new storyline.”

‘Durga Aur Charu’ airs on Colors.

20230215-195604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana: People using oxygen should pledge to work on improving air...

    Nimrit is the first contestant to reach ‘Bigg Boss 16’ finale

    Director Jitendra Rai reveals ‘Baitullah’ was born from short film ‘Cup...

    Chiranjeevi blesses Pawan Kalyan on 51st b’day as wishes pour in