TV actor Kunal Jaisingh has replaced the male lead Mohit Kumar, who was playing the role of Anirban Banerjee in the show ‘Durga Aur Charu’ which stars Rachi Sharma as Durga and Adrija Roy as Charu.

It is the second season of the show ‘Barrister Babu’ and revolves around two girls Durga and Charu, who are shown to have become barristers after a ten-year-leap in the daily soap with a common love interest, Anirban, played by Kunal.

In ‘Durga Aur Charu’, Kunal is playing the role of a politician’s son and he has his own dreams which he wants his father to let him fulfill them.

How the life of the three lead characters, Durga, Charu, and Anirban is going to change and how their relationship is shape-up will be shown in the coming episodes.

Kunal is known for working in TV shows such as ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhodh Aaye’, ‘Pavitra Bhagya’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘The Buddy Project’ among others.

He talks about his role and says: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of ‘Durga Aur Charu’ and play the lead role of Anirban. Joining this show feels like a joyous homecoming. It’s amazing to see how wonderfully the creators have carried forward the legacy of the prequel. I’m excited to delve into a captivating new storyline.”

‘Durga Aur Charu’ airs on Colors.

