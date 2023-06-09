ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kunal Kapoor says fitness goes beyond physicality, it’s about emotional being, mental state

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is known for his work in ‘Rang De Basanti’, has shared that for him the scope of fitness covers aspects beyond physicality and that it also consists of emotional being, and the mental state.

The actor recently appeared on a podcast and shared that although he indulges in a few cheat meals, he has set clear boundaries about what he eats.

The actor said, “Non-negotiable fitness thing is the diet. I’m really sort of particular about what I eat. I do have a few cheat days and stuff and I do enjoy those of course. But there are some things I don’t want to eat like fried food and stuff, it is not something that I’m big on”.

He further mentioned on ‘Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor’ by IVM Podcasts, “When it comes to fitness most people think it’s just about your physicality but it’s so much more your emotional being, it’s your mental state. So, I do spend time as much as I can meditating. I usually start my day with meditation, but if I miss that for whatever reason, in the car I sit and just sort of focus on breathing”.

20230609-130204

