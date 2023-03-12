ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi’s ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ set for digital release

Actors Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi’s upcoming family entertainer ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ is all set to release on OTT on March 24.

Kunal took to Instagram to make the announcement. He also posted a poster of the film, directed by Vipul Mehta. The film will release on ZEE5.

He wrote as the caption: “Kunal Kemmu: Kanjoosi aur jugaad ka masterclass leke aa raha hai ye #KanjoosMakhichoos. Trailer Out Tomorrow! Premieres 24th March only on #ZEE5.”

The film also stars Piyush Mishra, late comedian Raju Srivastava and Alka Amin.

Shweta Tripathi shared the poster and wrote: “Ek kanjoos ki kahani, jis mein entertainment aur drama ki koi kanjoosi nahi hai #KanjoosMakhichoos premieres 24th March on #ZEE5 Trailer out tomorrow!”

