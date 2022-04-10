ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kunchacko Boban pens emotional post for wife on her birthday

A heartfelt birthday post penned by Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban for his wife on the occasion of her birthday is winning hearts online.

On Instagram, Kunchacko Boban wrote, “Life was hard for me And it made me think that ‘Love at first sight’ never existed! But then there was you. I still remember the moment how our eyes met, how we looked at each other, just like yesterday.

“Didn’t know till then that a simple glance could convey so much of one’s thoughts and emotions. The way it made one smile like there was no tomorrow. The way it made one’s mind float and fly like a butterfly!!

“After all these years, I still can see the same love and emotion whenever I look into your eyes. And when I look into our boy’s eyes, I can see more of your love for me in him!!!

“From the young girl who traversed the journey of life with me as a lady and then as a woman, you are simply the most amazing lover and friend in my life!! Stay just as awesome as you are dear. Missing this special day with you but has my proxy there in the form of our lil brat.”

