ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kunchacko Boban-starrer ‘Pada’ to release on March 11

By NewsWire
0
0

Director Kamal K.M.’s much-awaited Malayalam film ‘Pada’ which features Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan and Joju George in the lead, will release on March 11, instead of the earlier announced date of March 10.

The film has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans as it is based on real-life events that occurred in Kerala. The story is about a group of four people fighting for the rights of Adivasis.

Produced By E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions, the film has cinematography by Sameer Thahir and music by Vishnu Vijay.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan and Joju George, the film also features Dileesh Pothan , Prakash Raj, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Indrans, Salim Kumar, Jagadish, T G Ravi, Unnimaya Prasad, Savithri Sreedharan, V K Sreeraman and Shine Tom Chacko among others.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate and has a run time of two hours and five minutes.

20220308-152806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.