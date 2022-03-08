Kunchacko Boban-starrer ‘Pada’ to release on March 11

Director Kamal K.M.’s much-awaited Malayalam film ‘Pada’ which features Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan and Joju George in the lead, will release on March 11, instead of the earlier announced date of March 10.

The film has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans as it is based on real-life events that occurred in Kerala. The story is about a group of four people fighting for the rights of Adivasis.

Produced By E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions, the film has cinematography by Sameer Thahir and music by Vishnu Vijay.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan and Joju George, the film also features Dileesh Pothan , Prakash Raj, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Indrans, Salim Kumar, Jagadish, T G Ravi, Unnimaya Prasad, Savithri Sreedharan, V K Sreeraman and Shine Tom Chacko among others.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate and has a run time of two hours and five minutes.

