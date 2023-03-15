‘Divya Drishti’ actress Sana Sayyad talks about her entry in the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ which has taken a leap of 20 years. She will be seen playing the role of Palki Khurana, who is a doctor and is a loving, caring, and strong person.

Sana was also part of the reality show ‘Splitsvilla 8’ and also acted in TV shows such as ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Lockdown Ki Love Story’ and was last seen on ‘Spy Bahu’.

She said: “Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows and being a part of it is a huge honour in itself. I’m thrilled to be back on TV, especially with such a big show. My character Palki, is a very relatable character, she is a girl next door. She is a doctor, who is very loving and caring, and believes in always being there for others.”

As the show has taken a generation leap, new actors will be entering the show including Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad.

Till now, the story focused on Karan Luthra, played by Shakti Arora and Preeta, portrayed by Shraddha Arya. Now, as Shakti leaves the show, Shraddha will be shown playing the role of a mother of a young boy, who is helpful and caring.

Sana is excited about her entry and the leap in the show, as she mentions: “The 20-year leap will bring in loads of high-voltage drama in the show, that will keep the audience hooked to their television screens. And I hope the audience enjoys watching me once again in this new and refreshing avatar.”

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

